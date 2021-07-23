WATCH LIVE: Justo Smoker pleads guilty, confesses to murder of Linda Stoltzfoos

Officials said that Smoker confessed to Stoltzfoos' murder and led investigators to the body in exchange for not facing the death penalty or life without parole.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Justo Smoker pled guilty and confessed to the murder of Linda Stoltzfoos, as a part of a plea deal that was accepted by a judge on Friday.

In that hearing, the judge accepted a guilty plea as part of a deal that keeps Smoker from facing the death penalty or life without parole.

For those conditions, Smoker confessed to Stoltzfoos' murder and led investigators to the body in April 2021.

It was a deal that the Stoltzfoos family agreed to, in order to "bring Linda home."

Smoker faces a max sentence of 35.5-71 years in prison, and will not be eligible for parole until after serving 52.5 years of that sentence.

Additionally, Smoker could face 17 years in prison for murdering Stoltzfoos while still on parole from previous charges.

In total, Smoker could face a total of 88 years in prison.

Six representatives of the Amish community were present in the courtroom today.

Sam Blank, a representative of the Stoltzfoos family, said in court, "We were all Stoltzfoos's that day."

Other representatives said, "There was just this look of disbelief that she was missing. It really felt like our community was violated."

Blank at one point spoke directly to Smoker, saying, "the Amish Community and Linda's family will forgive you, Justo." He noted that it would take time to process the emotional pain.

While speaking to the representatives of the Amish Community, Smoker said, "I cannot undo anything that was done."

A thread: Smoker in tears as he spoke to Amish community: “I thought I would know what to say. But, what words can I say other than I’m sorry” @fox43 https://t.co/xkXkLKuihG — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) July 23, 2021