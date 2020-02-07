FBI releases composite image of missing Amish woman in street clothes

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In an effort to assist in the search for a missing Lancaster County Amish woman who disappeared nearly two weeks ago, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created a composite image of her wearing street clothes instead of traditional Amish garb.
Linda Stoltzfoos, 19, was last seen on Sunday, June 21. Investigators say she never returned home from the church service she was attending near Bird-in-Hand.
Stoltzfus is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 125 pounds. She was wearing a tan dress, white apron, and a white cape, police say.
East Lampeter Township Police are asking anyone who may have been traveling in the area where she was last seen between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 21 to contact them.
Police are interested in hearing from anyone traveling the following roads during that time frame:
- Mill Creek School Road
- Stumptown Road
- Gibbons Road
- Beechdale Road
- Millcreek Road
Anyone with any information about Stoltzfoos is asked to contact either East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676 or visit the FBI's online tip site.
RELATED: East Lampeter Township Police address rumors circulating online about Linda Stoltzfoos whereabouts
RELATED: Police are asking travelers in area where Amish woman disappeared in Lancaster County for help in their search
RELATED: Police debunk false rumors of Lancaster County child abductions circulating on social media