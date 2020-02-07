FBI releases composite image of missing Amish woman in street clothes

The search for Linda Stoltzfoos, who was last seen in Lancaster County on June 21, is in its second week

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In an effort to assist in the search for a missing Lancaster County Amish woman who disappeared nearly two weeks ago, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created a composite image of her wearing street clothes instead of traditional Amish garb.

Linda Stoltzfoos, 19, was last seen on Sunday, June 21. Investigators say she never returned home from the church service she was attending near Bird-in-Hand.

Stoltzfus is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 125 pounds. She was wearing a tan dress, white apron, and a white cape, police say.

East Lampeter Township Police are asking anyone who may have been traveling in the area where she was last seen between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 21 to contact them.

Police are interested in hearing from anyone traveling the following roads during that time frame:

Mill Creek School Road

Stumptown Road

Gibbons Road

Beechdale Road

Millcreek Road