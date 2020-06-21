Officials locate body during search for missing Amish woman Linda Stoltzfoos in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from March 5, 2021.
Police say they have located remains while searching for missing 18-year-old Lancaster County Amish woman, Linda Stoltzfoos.
The FBI and State Police say they recovered the remains in a rural area in the eastern part of Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene.
Police say that the scene will be forensically processed, and the remains will then be released to the Lancaster County Coroner for official identification and determination of cause and manner of death.
At this time, it is unknown if the remains are that of Stoltzfoos.
She has been missing since June 21, 2020.
Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams has scheduled a press conference for 11:00 a.m. on April 22 where she will provide an update into the Stoltzfoos investigation, according to a press release.
Currently, Justo Smoker is charged with one count of criminal homicide in connection to the death of Stoltzfoos.
He is currently incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison while awaiting trial.
During a preliminary hearing, First Assistant Todd E. Brown called Detective Chris Jones of the East Lampeter Township Police Department, who was the sole witness in the 90-minute hearing.
Evidence presented at the hearing included:
- There has been a complete cessation of all activities of Linda Stoltzfoos since she disappeared on June 21, 2020.
- No one has had contact with Linda since her unexpected disappearance in June of last year.
- Despite numerous and wide-reaching efforts by law enforcement, Stoltzfoos has not been located through missing persons databases.
- Witness statements, video surveillance and cell phone records indicate that Smoker travelled to the Eastern side of the County, to include remote areas within the Welsh Mountains, after the disappearance of Stoltzfoos.
- Cell phone data indicates that Smoker then travelled to the area of 3104 Harvest Drive, where stockings and a bra allegedly belonging to Stoltzfoos were found buried in the ground.
- Smoker’s DNA profile was found on the stockings that were found buried in the ground.
- Smoker was seen cleaning his car after Stoltzfoos’ disappearance.
- On the day before Stoltzfoos’ disappearance, other Amish females described incidents of a male in a red car following them closely in the area of the kidnapping. Cell phone data corroborates that Smoker’s cell phone was in the area on the dates and times of the concerned Amish witnesses.
- Within hours prior to the kidnapping and the stalking incidents described by other Amish females, Smoker purchased alcohol and gloves and several pairs of shoe and boot laces which were never recovered.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.