Officials locate body during search for missing Amish woman Linda Stoltzfoos in Lancaster County

There has been a complete cessation of all activities of Linda Stoltzfoos since she disappeared on June 21, 2020.

No one has had contact with Linda since her unexpected disappearance in June of last year.

Despite numerous and wide-reaching efforts by law enforcement, Stoltzfoos has not been located through missing persons databases.

Witness statements, video surveillance and cell phone records indicate that Smoker travelled to the Eastern side of the County, to include remote areas within the Welsh Mountains, after the disappearance of Stoltzfoos.

Cell phone data indicates that Smoker then travelled to the area of 3104 Harvest Drive, where stockings and a bra allegedly belonging to Stoltzfoos were found buried in the ground.

Smoker’s DNA profile was found on the stockings that were found buried in the ground.

Smoker was seen cleaning his car after Stoltzfoos’ disappearance.

On the day before Stoltzfoos’ disappearance, other Amish females described incidents of a male in a red car following them closely in the area of the kidnapping. Cell phone data corroborates that Smoker’s cell phone was in the area on the dates and times of the concerned Amish witnesses.