Search for Linda Stoltzfoos continues in East Earl Township

BLUE BALL, Pa. — The search for missing Lancaster woman Linda Stoltzfoos continued Monday in East Earl Township.

Police and fire departments, volunteer search parties, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) and horses were all part of the search effort.

Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise, was arrested and taken into police custody July 10 on charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Earlier that day a Pennsylvania State Police forensics team found clothing—including a bra and foot stockings—believed to belong to Stoltzfoos in a wooded area in Ronks.

Police said they had reason to believe Stoltzfoos was harmed following her abduction.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing an Amish woman in the passenger seat of a car being driven by a man matching Smoker’s description. The description of the car matched Smoker’s car, a red Kia Rio.

Police also revealed they have surveillance video showing Stoltzfoos’ June 21 abduction on Beechdale Rd. in East Lampeter Township, which she would have taken on her walk back home from church.

Smoker was denied bail and remains in Lancaster County Prison. A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for July 21.\