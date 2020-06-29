Police are asking travelers in area where Amish woman disappeared in Lancaster County for help in their search

East Lampeter Township Police are asking anyone who may have been traveling on the roads near where Linda Stoltzfoos was last seen on June 21 to call them.

BIRD IN HAND, Pa. — As they continue to search for an 18-year-old Amish woman who went missing on June 21, police in Lancaster County are seeking help from any bikers, drivers, or walkers who may have been in the area at the time she disappered.

Linda Stoltzfoos was last seen at church services at a farm on Stumptown Road near Bird-in-Hand on the morning of Sunday, June 21, according to East Lampeter Township Police. She never returned home.

The search for her has entered its second week.

Stoltzfus is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 125 pounds. She was wearing a tan dress, white apron, and a white cape, police say.

Police are asking anyone who may have been traveling on the following roads between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 21 to contact them at (717) 291-4676: