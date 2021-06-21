Today marks one year since the disappearance of Linda Stoltzfoos; here's a look back at the case

Stoltzfoos' remains were buried behind a business in Gap, Lancaster County on April 21. Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise Township, is charged with homicide in the case.

Today marks one year since the disappearance of Linda Stoltzfoos, the 18-year-old Amish girl who never returned home to her Lancaster County farm after attending church services on Father's Day.

After weeks of investigating, authorities arrested 34-year-old Justo Smoker of Paradise Township, initially charging him with kidnapping and false imprisonment in connection to Stoltzfoos' disappearance.

He was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the case later in the year by Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.

Stoltzfoos' remains were discovered on April 21, on the property of a business where Smoker was formerly employed. An autopsy determined she died of asphyxia, with a knife wound to the neck as a contributing factor.