Justo Smoker expected to enter a guilty plea in connection to the killing of Linda Stoltzfoos

Smoker allegedly kidnapped Stoltzfoos while she was walking home from church on June 20, 2020, and then killed her.

Justo Smoker is expected to plead guilty to charges stemming from allegedly kidnapping and killing Linda Stoltzfoos last year, according to the Lancaster County Court calendar.

The calendar shows that Smoker is to appear before the Lancaster Court of Common Pleas on July 23. The court will be presided over by Judge David L. Ashworth.

His court appearance is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

It is not known what charge Smoker is expected to plead guilty to.

Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish girl, never returned home to her Lancaster County farm after attending church services on Father's Day in 2020.

Her remains were discovered on April 21, 2021 on the property of a business where Smoker was formerly employed. An autopsy determined she died of asphyxia, with a knife wound to the neck as a contributing factor.