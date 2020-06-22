Police searching for missing Lancaster County woman

BIRD IN HAND, Pa. — Police say the are searching for an 18-year-old Lancaster County woman who has been missing since Sunday morning.
Linda Stoltzfus did not return home after attending a church service on Sunday, according to East Lampeter Township. She was last seen at a farm on Stumptown Road near Bird-in-Hand.
Stoltzfus is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 125 pounds. She was wearing a tan dress, white apron, and a white cape, police say.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Lampeter Police at (717) 291-4676.