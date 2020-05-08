Justo Smoker to face preliminary hearing in Linda Stoltzfoos case

Smoker is facing charges in connection to the disappearance of the missing Amish 18-year-old, Linda Stoltzfoos.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday for 34-year-old Justo Smoker.

Smoker is facing charges in connection to the disappearance of the missing Amish 18-year-old, Linda Stoltzfoos.

Here's a timeline of what we know occurred so far:

June 21 (Father's Day): Linda Stoltzfoos doesn't return home from church.

June 22: Reported missing, volunteers begin searching for Linda.

June 23: Search continues near Enterprise Drive and Old Philadelphia Pike.

June 24: The FBI joins East Lampeter Township Police in search efforts.

June 29: Officials release a number of roads of high interest saying they want to talk to anyone on Mill Creek School, Gibbons, Beechdale, Stumptown, or Mill Creek Roads between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 21, when Linda disappeared.

July 10: The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for any information about her disappearance.

July 11: The Lancaster District Attorney's Office announces an arrest in the case. 34-year-old Justo Smoker, of Paradise was taken into custody.

Officials say the search for Linda is a "constant, ongoing, collaborative effort."

At this time her whereabouts remain unknown and investigators are actively working to determine what happened to her after she was taken.

Police say they have reason to believe she was harmed after her abduction.

Surveillance footage places a red Kia Rio with black trim, a spoiler, and a sticker on the trunk, which matches the description of Smoker's car, on the 500 block of Beechdale Road on June 21.

As Stoltzfoos walked home from a church event on Beechdale Road, police say a person believed to be Smoker approached the young Amish woman. Within seconds, Stoltzfoos is out of frame, and the red Kia Rio drives off.

Although Smoker's car, is in police custody -- officials continue to ask people to please look at photos of the red Kia Rio to see if anyone remembers its whereabouts around Father's Day.

Smoker's Kia Rio has distinct features, officials say. They include:

a missing, front passenger-side hubcap

black trim

a rear spoiler

an ‘LCM’ sticker on the trunk

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday.

This weekend, community members are organizing a prayer ride for Linda and her family, starting in Ephrata.