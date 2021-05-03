Hearing scheduled today for Justo Smoker, the man charged with abducting and killing Linda Stoltzfoos

Smoker, 34, is charged with criminal homicide related to the 18-year-old Amish woman's June 2020 disappearance. Here's what we know about the case so far.

The Paradise Township man accused of abducting and killing Linda Stoltzfoos last June is scheduled to appear in Lancaster County Court today for a preliminary hearing.

Justo Smoker, 34, is scheduled to appear before District Judge Denise Commons at 1:30 p.m. in the Lancaster County Courthouse. He was charged on July 10, 2020 with kidnapping and false imprisonment related to the 18-year-old Amish woman's disappearance on June 21.

Smoker waived his formal arraignment on those charges in August 2020, effectively pleading not guilty.

On December 21, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams charged Smoker with criminal homicide in the case.

In a preliminary hearing, prosecutors must present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed, that the suspect is probably responsible, and that the case should be heard by a judge or jury.

The defendant has the right to waive the hearing.

Stoltzfoos was last seen leaving a church service to walk home to her family's farm on June 21. She was reported missing a day later.

Investigators determined Smoker was a suspect when a homeowner's surveillance video camera showed what they believe to be Smoker's car near where a woman believed to be Stoltzfoos is seen walking alone along Beechdale Road, less than a half-mile from her family's farm, on the day she disappeared.

The car drives out of view, but a male later returns on foot and approaches the woman. The two then walk out of frame in the direction of where the vehicle was last seen.

Multiple witnesses interviewed by police said they saw an Amish woman sitting in the passenger seat of a red Kia sedan on the day she disappeared, with a man resembling Smoker behind the wheel.

Kia owns a red Kia sedan.

Stoltzfoos' bra and stockings were found buried behind a business where a vehicle resembling Smoker's Kia was seen by a witness, who photographed the vehicle.

Police later determined the vehicle's registration linked it to Smoker.

A zip tie was also found with Stoltzfoos' belongings, police said.

Authorities interviewed Smoker twice before charging him with kidnapping. In the first interview, he allegedly denied being in the area or recognizing Stoltzfoos' photo. But when police showed him a photo of his car at the business where her belongings were found, he said the car appeared to be his.

Police searched Smoker's home, car, and a storage unit registered to Smoker for evidence related to the case.

When she announced the homicide charge against Smoker, Adams released court documents that revealed the evidence she used to support the additional charge.

Among the evidence listed:

The Pennsylvania State Police crime lab pinpointed Smoker's DNA on Linda Stoltzfoos' stockings which were found buried in the ground.

During the investigation, authorities also found an opened bottle of bleach in Smoker's car

A witness and Smoker confirmed online he cleaned his car the day Linda was last seen.

The documents go on to state Smoker purchased gloves and black shoe laces -- neither of which were found in his apartment, car, storage unit, and work locker.

The documents state evidence suggests Smoker threw away his shoes and car mats which authorities say are commonly known to contain trace evidence.

Authorities believe Smoker stalked other women in his red Kia Rio in the area the day before Stoltzfoos disappeared

