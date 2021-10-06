Police find three children locked in car, Harrisburg man arrested

The children were left in the car during the same day in August that a four-year-old was found dead in a car in York County.

Police arrested a Harrisburg man on Sunday after he left three children locked in his car in 85-degree weather in late August.

The Lower Allen Township Police Department charged Claudio Vazquez-Ramos, 24, with three felony counts of endangering the welfare of children after he allegedly left three small children in a car parked outside of the Capital City Mall.

Officers say they were on patrol in the mall's parking lot on Aug. 24 when they discovered the children inside the vehicle.

After officers we were able to instruct one of the children to unlock the vehicle, Vazquez-Ramos walked up to the vehicle, and explained that he went into the mall to get his children drinks.

Police say that video shows that Vazquez-Ramos was in the mall around 20 minutes before returning to the car.

Police issued a warrant for Vazques-Ramos' arrest on Sept. 29, and served the warrant on Oct. 3.