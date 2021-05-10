Carlisle Police: arrested bank robber may be charged for multiple other robberies

Officers arrested a man after a bank robbery at the Citizens Bank in Carlisle Borough and found evidence relating to four additional bank robberies in Pa. and Md.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department says the arrest of a bank robber has led to expectations of charges for multiple other robberies.

Officers arrested a man after a bank robbery at the Citizens Bank in Carlisle Borough and found evidence relating to four additional bank robberies in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Officials say around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, police responded to reports of a bank robbery.

Police say during the robbery, a man revealed to a bank teller, a pistol and a note, which demanded money. Once the man received the money, he fled in a blue Dodge Avenger, with another suspect.

Police later found the car in the Mount Holy Springs area, with James Bryant, the alleged robber, and Angell Peacher, the driver of the Dodge Avenger, inside the car.