Police investigating after four-year-old child found dead inside vehicle in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after a 4-year-old child was found dead inside a vehicle.

On Aug. 24, the York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the 400 block of Blossom Drive in East Manchester Township for a reported death of a child.

Upon arrival, the coroner discovered that a four-year-old child had been found in a family member's closed, parked vehicle after the family noticed he was missing from the home.

The child was unresponsive and deceased when he was located.

An autopsy for the child has been scheduled for Aug. 26 at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The investigation into the child's death is ongoing at this time.