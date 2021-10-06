Spring Grove football player charged with assault after attacking official at conclusion of game

Tyree Brooks, 18, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, and assault on a sports official charges for his role in the incident.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Spring Grove High School football player is facing charges after assaulting an official after the completion of last week's game against Dover.

Tyree Brooks, 18, of North Codorus Township, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, and assault on a sports official charges for his role in the incident.

He will be arraigned Wednesday and has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 5.

The charges come after Brooks attacked an official at the conclusion of the game against Dover on Oct. 1.

Spring Grove Area School District officials said that police were present and apologized to Dover and Spring Grove fans, saying this incident is not representative of the Spring Grove athletics program or the district.