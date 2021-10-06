Pa. American Water awards $50,000 to local fire departments

Grants were awarded to 100 fire departments across the Commonwealth, including several in South Central Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 17.

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that it has awarded $50,000 to local fire departments across the state.

Grants were awarded to 100 fire departments across the Commonwealth, including several in South Central Pennsylvania. The money was awarded through the company's Firefighting Support Grant Program, according to a press release. Each fire company is being awarded $500.

“Through this grant program, we help our local fire departments purchase lifesaving personal protective gear, water handling equipment, firefighting tools and training materials as a ‘thank you’ for the valuable service they provide to our communities,” Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran said. “Water systems and fire departments work collaboratively to deliver community fire protection, and we are proud to support to the men and women who serve our local fire departments.”

To see which departments were awarded across our coverage area, check out the lists below.

Cumberland County

Camp Hill Fire Company

New Cumberland Fire Department

New Cumberland River Rescue

Shiremanstown Fire Department

Silver Spring Community Fire Company

West Shore Bureau of Fire

Dauphin County

Hershey Volunteer Fire Company

Steelton Fire Department

Union Deposit Fireman's Relief Association

Lancaster County

Christiana Fire Company

Lebanon County