Pa. American Water awards $50,000 to local fire departments

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 17.
Pennsylvania American Water announced today that it has awarded $50,000 to local fire departments across the state.
Grants were awarded to 100 fire departments across the Commonwealth, including several in South Central Pennsylvania. The money was awarded through the company's Firefighting Support Grant Program, according to a press release. Each fire company is being awarded $500.
“Through this grant program, we help our local fire departments purchase lifesaving personal protective gear, water handling equipment, firefighting tools and training materials as a ‘thank you’ for the valuable service they provide to our communities,” Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran said. “Water systems and fire departments work collaboratively to deliver community fire protection, and we are proud to support to the men and women who serve our local fire departments.”
To see which departments were awarded across our coverage area, check out the lists below.
Cumberland County
- Camp Hill Fire Company
- New Cumberland Fire Department
- New Cumberland River Rescue
- Shiremanstown Fire Department
- Silver Spring Community Fire Company
- West Shore Bureau of Fire
Dauphin County
- Hershey Volunteer Fire Company
- Steelton Fire Department
- Union Deposit Fireman's Relief Association
Lancaster County
- Christiana Fire Company
Lebanon County
- Citizens Fire Company-Palmyra
- The Union Hose Company of Annville