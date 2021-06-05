Celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week amid a pandemic | Travel Smart

Despite relatively successful vaccination efforts, many travel restrictions remain in place.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's National Travel and Tourism Week, and it's no secret that the past year has been rough on many industries, including the travel industry.

This is why Vickie Everhart of Krouse Travel joined FOX43 for a Travel Smart segment all about how to celebrate the week despite ongoing travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

Even if you don't plan to travel for a while, Everhart urges the public to "plan that trip."

"Plan that getaway," she said. "Things have been so difficult for everybody, and we've not seen our friends and family for a long time and we've dealt with a lot of stress, we've dealt with loss."

She also said it's important to do your research and know the rules and regulations of the place you're traveling to.

"I think that just getting away somewhere that you can rest, getting away from the normal everyday right now is more important than ever," she said. "There are ways to do it safely and stress-free."