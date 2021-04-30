Spring and summer in Philadelphia | Travel Smart

With so many travel warnings still in place, sometimes the best trips aren't that far away.

PHILADELPHIA — Traveling overseas might still be a little ways off for many people, and that's why over the next few weeks, FOX43 is focusing on nearby travel destinations for our viewers. First up: Philadelphia.

In this week's Travel Smart, FOX43 Traffic Anchor Trenice Bishop takes us to Philly to see what the City of Brotherly Love has in store for spring and summer.

"No matter who you are, or what you love, we have plenty to offer," Rachel Ferguson of Visit Philly said.

According to Ferguson, there are plenty of new attractions to explore, like the Freedom, Liberty and Discovery Center, which is dedicated to "discovering America’s past and its relevance to the present." The Please Touch Museum is reopening as well, and their new gallery that pays homage to the 1876 World’s Fair and "explores the magic of invention."

Another family favorite is The Franklin Institute. Their brand new exhibit, "Crayola Idea-Works," is perfect for kids and parents alike.

Maybe art is more your speed. The Philadelphia Museum of Art looks a lot different this year as well.

"Inside the museum there’s more space," Ferguson said. "There’s more light. You can see beautiful views of the city skyline and Schuylkill River from inside the museum.” The museum also has a new gallery featuring a variety of mediums reflecting on the Black Lives Matter movement, immigration, incarceration, and other social issues of our time.

Philadelphia, of course, also has amazing hotels, according to Ferguson. The W Hotel in Center City and The Guild House Hotel are among the new options for 2021.

“This (The Guild House) is opening in a national, historic, landmark building," she said. "Their rooms and suites are named after activists…people like Florence Kelly, a founding member of the NAACP, and poets and artists."

In terms of food, Ferguson recommends Honeysuckle, a grocery store and café from Chef Omar Tate, who was recently named one of the Time's Next 100, an honor that recognizes emerging leaders in the community in a variety of fields.

There are also local events coming up in the next few weeks in Philly that you won't want to miss like the Philadelphia Flower Show and Dine Latino Restaurant Week.

Ferguson also mentioned supporting local restaurants, whose owners' still need help getting through the pandemic.

"So many of these business have either shut down or are having a hard time remaining open," she said.