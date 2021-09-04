Three reasons to visit Lancaster County | Travel Smart

There are more than a few reasons to travel to Lancaster County this spring, but Joel Cliff from Discover Lancaster gave us three to focus on.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The temperature is rising outside, and as the weather gets warmer, travelers are getting that itch to get out and about.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic not over, some aren't ready for that jet-setting adventure just yet.

Thankfully, there is plenty to do right here in Central Pennsylvania.

Lancaster County has attractions for everyone, and Joel Cliff from Discover Lancaster broke down three reasons people should visit this spring.

1. Golf

"Golf is a great way to get back out there and do it safely," Cliff says. Lancaster County is home to more than a dozen public golf courses, including Overlook Golf Course, and many more.

Cliff says that each course has varying degrees of difficulty, but each offers a view you "just can't beat."

2. Cars

Barry's Car Barn, which just opened in Intercourse, features dozens of muscle cars from the 1950's, '60s, and '70s that have been fully restored.

"These restorations are just absolutely gorgeous," Cliff says.

"It's a collection of a guy named Barry Baldwin who grew up in the car business... Clearly this is a labor of love for Barry... And I think he really felt at this point, with the collection that he brought together, he wanted to share it with people and to bring it out and have people be able to visit it."

3. Arts

Lancaster County is also home to historical art, with Historic Rock Ford opening in the next week. It will serve as the home of the John J. Snyder Gallery of Early Lancaster County Decorative Arts, according to Sam Slaymaker of Historic Rock Ford.

"The pieces that are here date from roughly 1760 to the 1820's. It really spotlights Lancaster County as a really important center of decorative arts during this era," Slaymaker explained.

"We want to use these pieces to tell the story of the individuals who made them, the individuals who owned them, and the story of Lancaster City and County."