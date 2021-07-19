Conforto HR in 9th, Mets overcome early gaffe to top Pirates

The New York Mets overcame an embarrassing gaffe by All-Star pitcher Taijuan Walker to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6.

PITTSBURGH — Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to complete a huge comeback and the New York Mets overcame an embarrassing gaffe by All-Star pitcher Taijuan Walker to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6.

Trailing 6-0 in the first inning, the Mets rallied to salvage a rugged weekend at PNC Park.

The NL East leaders lost stars Jacob deGrom and Francisco Lindor to injuries, then dropped Saturday night’s game when closer Edwin Diaz gave up a two-out grand slam in the ninth.

Conforto connected off closer Richard Rodriguez.

Walker gave up six quick runs. Three of them scored when he swatted at a slow roller up the third base line with the bases loaded, thinking it was foul.