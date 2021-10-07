Pittsburgh Pirates select Louisville catcher Henry Davis with first pick in amateur draft

The team selected the catcher from Louisville with the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first pick in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the pick from Denver’s Bellco Theater.

Davis, 21, hit .370 with 15 HR's and 31 RBI's in his junior season at Louisville. His .482 on-base percentage was best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.