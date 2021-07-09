Mets-Pirates rained out, will play doubleheader Saturday

A game scheduled between the Mets and Pirates has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday.

NEW YORK — A game scheduled between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday.

The teams will play a single-admission twinbill beginning at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, trying to make up the game during Pittsburgh’s only scheduled visit to the Big Apple this season.

It’s the second rainout this week for the Mets, who waited nearly 2 1/2 hours Tuesday to play the Brewers before owner Steve Cohen tweeted that the game was called off.

New York made it up Wednesday as part of its ninth doubleheader this season.