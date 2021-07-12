x
Difo hit in 9th caps 5-run comeback as Pirates edge Mets 6-5

The Pirates rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the New York Mets 6-5.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Wilmer Difo reacts after hitting an RBI single to put the Pirates in the lead during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Wilmer Difo’s tiebreaking single in the ninth inning capped Pittsburgh’s biggest comeback of the season, and the Pirates rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the New York Mets 6-5. 

The NL East-leading Mets jumped out to a 5-0 lead against Chase De Jong in the first on a two-run homer by Francisco Lindor and a three-run shot by Michael Conforto. 

Rodolfo Castro hit two home runs for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh will head home after the All-Star break to host the Mets at PNC Park, beginning Friday, July 16 at 7:05 p.m.

