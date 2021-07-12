Difo hit in 9th caps 5-run comeback as Pirates edge Mets 6-5

NEW YORK — Wilmer Difo’s tiebreaking single in the ninth inning capped Pittsburgh’s biggest comeback of the season, and the Pirates rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the New York Mets 6-5.
The NL East-leading Mets jumped out to a 5-0 lead against Chase De Jong in the first on a two-run homer by Francisco Lindor and a three-run shot by Michael Conforto.
Rodolfo Castro hit two home runs for the Pirates.
Pittsburgh will head home after the All-Star break to host the Mets at PNC Park, beginning Friday, July 16 at 7:05 p.m.