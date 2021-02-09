x
PHOTOS: Central PA cleans up from Ida's visit

Many roads across the region are flooded and hundreds are without power the day after the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the midstate.

YORK, Pa. — One day after the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the region, Central Pennsylvania is still feeling the effects and cleaning up. 

The storm brought heavy rains and flash floods to much of the area, causing road closures and power outages in several counties. 

While the rain is over and flood waters are receding, the effects of the storm should be felt across the region for the rest of the day.

Here is some of what our crews are seeing as the day unfolds:

In Lancaster County:

Credit: Ryan Rimby/FOX43
Pitney Road in Lancaster County.
Credit: Ryan Rimby/FOX43
Lancaster County Central Park
Credit: Ryan Rimby/FOX43
Erb's Bridge Road, Lititz
Credit: Ryan Rimby/FOX43
Traffic backed up due to flooding on Route 222 South, between the Ephrata and Brownstown exits.

In Dauphin County:

