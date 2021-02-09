PHOTOS: Central PA cleans up from Ida's visit

Many roads across the region are flooded and hundreds are without power the day after the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the midstate.

YORK, Pa. — One day after the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the region, Central Pennsylvania is still feeling the effects and cleaning up.

The storm brought heavy rains and flash floods to much of the area, causing road closures and power outages in several counties.

While the rain is over and flood waters are receding, the effects of the storm should be felt across the region for the rest of the day.

Here is some of what our crews are seeing as the day unfolds:

In Lancaster County:

Tough to hear but that’s because the water from the Conestoga River is moving fast and rising. Be safe everyone. @FOX43



We’re just outside the city along the Conestoga Greenway Trail next to South Conestoga Drive in Lancaster. https://t.co/JCJIMMxs3D pic.twitter.com/XeWyBleqKO — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) September 2, 2021

Cars gridlocked along US-222, the other lanes have some stragglers and cars turning around. This is due to FLOODING on US-222.



Right now we’re trying to make our way closer to the scene of the flooding. Stay with @FOX43 for updates! @FOX43Traffic pic.twitter.com/sIyf3u384E — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) September 2, 2021

As promised, here's the aerial footage I shot from the Hunsecker's Mill Covered Bridge, which carries Hunsecker Road over the Conestoga River at the Manheim/Upper Leacock Twp. border in Lancaster County. @FOX43Weather @fox43 pic.twitter.com/wTx4859YxA — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) September 2, 2021

The Conestoga River is swollen as it passes beneath the New Holland Pike Bridge in Lancaster County. @fox43 @FOX43Weather pic.twitter.com/P1cTOwtgx3 — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) September 2, 2021

In Dauphin County:

Lots of roads are closed this morning but the good news is a lot of flooding we saw yesterday is beginning to recede. Here’s the North Duke Street Bridge in Hummelstown, an area prone to flooding. @FOX43 https://t.co/MBHVbZeGaX pic.twitter.com/rrffXOG3Of — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) September 2, 2021