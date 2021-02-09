Ida causes roadways to flood and close in Lancaster

As of 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, the National Weather Service recorded the Conestoga River at its highest, at just below 17.8 feet.

LANCASTER, Pa. — We saw major flooding concerns across South Central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, after hours of heavy rainfall from Ida. Thursday morning, people are still waking up to flooded and closed roads.

The water from the Conestoga River close to Pleasure Road and East Walnut Street in Lancaster was well below the riverbank before the storm. Thursday morning, water rose just several feet away from the main intersection.

Officials told FOX43 on Wednesday that water could rise about one foot an hour.

A reminder that driving through flood waters is extremely dangerous; it's something officials have been stressing all week ahead of Ida.

Water up to six inches deep can reach the bottom of most cars, causing you to lose control and possibly stall, according to officials. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most cars including SUVs and pick-up trucks.

The Conestoga River didn’t even reach the bank, this morning it’s only a few feet away from reaching E Walnut St. & Pleasure Rd. in Lancaster. @FOX43 https://t.co/hCsOrUTpRu pic.twitter.com/1WEPhBEJWT — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) September 2, 2021