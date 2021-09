To report an outage to Met-Ed, you can call 1-888-544-4977. To report an outage to PPL, you can call 1-800-342-5775.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Thousands of people are without power after the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Central Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

According to the Met-Ed outage map, there are 6,142 are without power in York County, with another 1,369 being impacted in Lebanon County,

According to the PPL outage map, there are 5,262 are without power in Lancaster County