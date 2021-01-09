PHOTOS: The remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Central Pa.

Here's a look at the conditions as the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Central Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Heavy rains are pouring down across Central Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Of course, these storms are from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the U.S. in the last hundred years.

While the storms our area are not hurricane-like, they are still severe, with several inches of rain falling in a short amount of time, causing flash flooding issues.

Additionally, Adams, Lancaster, and York Counties were placed under Tornado Watches until 10:00 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Here is what the conditions look like across our area:

1:06 p.m. in Derry Township:

1:57 p.m. in Fairview Township:

Flooding on Lewisberry Road near Old York Road. The roadway is closed. @FOX43 https://t.co/oewzFMsnb1 pic.twitter.com/Dof1xTOhTZ — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) September 1, 2021

2:19 p.m. in New Cumberland:

Flooding in Old York Road near Capital City Airport in New Cumberland. Drain is overtaken with water, several inches of water sitting on the roadway, but it’s not closed. @FOX43 https://t.co/oewzFMsnb1 pic.twitter.com/VvwDRYZM00 — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) September 1, 2021

Here is a gallery of viewer submitted photos via the 'Near Me' feature in the FOX43 app: