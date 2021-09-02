Flooding from Ida closes Route 222 in Lancaster County

The flooding is located between Manheim Township and West Earl Township and was caused by the Cocalico Creek overflowing.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Flooding from Tropical Depression Ida has shut down Route 222 in Lancaster County. The road is closed in both directions.

The flooding is located between Manheim Township and West Earl Township and was caused by the Cocalico Creek overflowing.

All Route 222 southbound traffic is being redirected to exit in Brownstown, while all northbound traffic must exit at Oregon Pike.