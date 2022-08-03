Police investigating multi-vehicle crash that injured 3 people in Lancaster County

The crash occurred Monday around 4:35 p.m. on the 700 block of Millersville Road in Manor Township.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured several people Monday afternoon in Lancaster County.

The crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. on the 700 block of Millersville Road in Manor Township, police say.

According to police, one of the cars involved—a black 2020 Honda Civic driven by Randall Hecker, 32, of Lancaster—was traveling north on Millersville Road when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Tim Meckley, 61.

Hecker and two passengers, 21-year-old Carla Troche Escobar, and a juvenile child, were trapped inside their vehicle and had to be extracted by emergency personnel.

Hecker and Troche Escobar sustained serious injuries in the crash and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Meckley was also injured in the crash and was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to police.