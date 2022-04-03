Route 30 closed in West Hempfield Township due to multi-vehicle crash

Emergency dispatch confirmed injuries were reported, but no individuals have been taken from the scene.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A three-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Friday evening.

Emergency dispatch confirmed injuries were reported, but no individuals have been taken from the scene as of 5 p.m.

Route 30 in West Hempfield Township is closed at Westbound State Route 441.

Traffic cameras show cars are also backed up in York County on the Eastbound side. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.