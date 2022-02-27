Route 222 reopened following crash in Lancaster County that closed all lanes for several hours

According to Lancaster County Dispatch, a crash involving three vehicles happened just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 27.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 2/28, 3:30 a.m.: Both directions of Route 222 have been reopened, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Previously:

North and southbound lanes are closed after a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday.

Police said the crash, which was in the area of Eden Road in Manheim Township, sent several people to hospital.

North and southbound lanes are now closed between the Route 30 and the Route 272/Oregon Pike interchanges while police investigate the crash and clear the scene.