Lancaster County crash leaves one dead

Officials say the fatal crash happened when car carrier struck a car at the intersection of Route 72 and Lititz Road in East Hempfield Township.

Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash in Lancaster County Wednesday night.

According to officials, around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer.

When officers arrived they found that a car carrier hit a Ford Taurus that was traveling west on Lititz Road when it entered the intersection at Route 72 and was hit by car carrier traveling south.

Officials say a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroners Office, and the crash is still under investigation by the Lancaster County Major Crash Investigation Unit.

The roadway is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for several more hours, but Thursday morning traffic won't be impacted.