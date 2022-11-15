Investigation completed of fatal crash involving two Conestoga Valley High School students

According to police reports, the Hyundai Sante Fe was traveling north on Willow Road at speeds reportedly over 90 mph in a 40 mph zone.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The East Lampeter Township Police Department has completed its investigation of a fatal crash that occurred in June.

According to police, the crash involved two students of Conestoga Valley High School as well as a 2022 graduate of the school.

The crash occurred at 12:13 a.m. on June 25 in the 500 block of Willow Road. An investigation revealed that Tyler Zook, a 17-year-old senior from Lancaster, was the driver of the 2014 Hyundai Sante Fe.

Amalie Wendt, 18, from Ronks, Pa. was the front-seat passenger. Tyreese Smith, 16, a CV junior from Lancaster, was in the rear passenger seat.

According to police reports, the Hyundai Sante Fe was traveling north on Willow Road at speeds reportedly over 90 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The car reportedly began to rotate clockwise, striking an embankment, which caused it to vault and roll several times before coming to a stop in a field at 521 Willow Road.

During the rollover, Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected and pinned by the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

Wendt was able to remove herself from the car. She was found at the scene and transported by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

After the crash, Zook reportedly fled the scene on foot. He returned to his home, located one mile away.

At approximately 1:54 a.m., while at home, Zook died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

At the scene of the crash, Wendt initially told officers and investigators that she was the driver of the vehicle. She later recanted this statement and it was proven untrue.

An autopsy proved additional physical evidence that Zook was the driver of the car. Toxicology testing showed he was reportedly under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash.

The vehicle's excessive speed along with Zook's impairment has been the determining cause of the crash.