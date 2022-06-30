Police: CV student who took his own life Saturday was occupant of vehicle involved in deadly crash

A 16-year-old boy died at the scene and an 18-year-old girl was seriously hurt in the single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The 17-year-old was found dead in his home.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have released updated information on a single-vehicle crash that killed a 16-year-old high school student and injured another on Saturday.

A third occupant in the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home along the 600 block of Aaron Lane following the crash, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight Saturday on the 500 block of Willow Road, police say.

A 16-year-old boy, whose identity has not been released by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female occupant of the vehicle, whom police have identified as Amalie Wendt, 18, of Ronks, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police say.

The vehicle involved in the crash, a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, was registered to Wendt's father, according to police, but investigators have not yet confirmed who was driving the vehicle.

Both he and the 16-year-old were students at Conestoga Valley High School; Wendt graduated this year, police say.

Police said they will not release the identities of the two juvenile boys.