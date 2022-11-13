Tesla voluntary recalls 40,000 vehicles, Model S and Model X impacted

Some drivers reported that their car lost power steering on bumpy roads or after hitting a pothole.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla announced a voluntary recall for more than 40,000 vehicles that is connected with a power steering issue.

Elon Musk's company says the recall involves Model S and Model X vehicles built between 2017 and 2021. Some drivers reported that their car lost power steering on bumpy roads or after hitting a pothole.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that the defect does not affect steering itself, but the driver has to use more strength to turn the wheel.

According to the safety recall report, on Nov. 1, " more than 97% of the affected vehicles installed firmware release 2022.36.5 or a later firmware release. No further action is necessary from owners whose vehicles are equipped with firmware release 2022.36.5 or a later firmware release."

You can check if your car is impacted by entering the VIN number on Tesla's website.