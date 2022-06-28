Recent Lancaster County high school graduate dies in weekend crash

After investigating, police say the SUV was heading northbound on Willow Road when it left the road, rolling multiple times.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A recent Lancaster County high school graduate is dead after a car crash this past weekend.

Just after midnight on June 25, police responded to a crash in a field on the 500 block of Willow Road in East Lampeter Township.

Authorities say they found an SUV on its side in the field with a 17-year-old boy from Lancaster dead underneath the vehicle. Officials add an 18-year-old female from Ronks was found injured at the scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say physical evidence at the scene indicats the SUV was heading northbound on Willow Road when it left the road, rolling multiple times before coming to a rest in the field.