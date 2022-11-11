Student struck by car while waiting for school bus succumbs to injuries

Arianna Landis was waiting to board her bus the morning of Oct. 26 when she was struck by a car traveling the opposite direction.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Northeastern School District student involved in an October crash in Newberry Township has died of her injuries.

Arianna Landis was waiting to board her bus the morning of Oct. 26 when she was struck by a car traveling the opposite direction in the 500 block of York Haven Road, police said.

Landis was taken to the hospital with serious injures and placed in a medically-induced coma after the crash.

She succumbed to her injuries on Nov. 10.

Northeastern School District issued this statement to students:

I am deeply saddened to share the news that Arianna Landis, an 11th grade student at Northeastern High School, passed away this afternoon. Arianna was a much loved Bobcat and a dear friend to many. She will be deeply missed.

Counselors and additional support services will be available beginning tomorrow morning at the high school for students and staff in need. If you are in need of support and work in a building other than the high school, please let your principal/director know so services can be arranged. We need to make sure we take care of ourselves and each other at this difficult time.