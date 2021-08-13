Police seek help in identifying Swatara Township bank robbery suspect

Police say the man entered a First National Bank on Derry Road and fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected bank robbery in Swatara Township.

It occurred Friday at 2:03 p.m. at a First National Bank on the 4200 block of Derry Street, according to Swatara Township Police.

Police say a male suspect entered the bank, approached the counter, and gave the teller a note demanding money. He then became upset and verbally demanded cash, according to police.

After being given an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the bank, crossed the parking lot, and ran away, police say.

Multiple police units responded to the bank, but were unable to locate the suspect, according to police.