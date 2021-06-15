Police are investigating bank robbery in Gettysburg

A suspect robbed the BB&T Bank on the first block of Washington Street this morning and fled in a red or maroon Nissan sedan parked nearby, Gettysburg Police say.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Police in Gettysburg are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported at 11:30 a.m. at the BB&T Bank on the first block of Washington Street in the borough, police say. A lone suspect entered the bank, picked up items from the counter, and began throwing them at employees while demanding money, according to police.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the bank and ran south on Washington St., turned east on Water St., and entered a red or maroon Nissan sedan with unknown registration that was parked and waiting for him, police say.

The vehicle is believed to have driven from the area eastbound on Water St., according to police.

Several police agencies responded and assisted with the search of the area, Gettysburg Police say.

The suspects are still at large.

Investigators discovered that the same subjects are suspected of committing other recent bank robberies in Maryland, police say.

There is believed to be no continuing danger to area residents as the suspect fled the area, according to police.