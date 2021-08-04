After extensive search by State Police, Cumberland County bank robbery suspect is in custody

Residents in the area of Potato Road and Frytown Road in Frankford Township were advised to shelter in place and lock their doors while the search was underway.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 1:45 p.m.: The suspect is in custody, according to Trooper Megan Ammerman.

Previously

State Police and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Belco Community Credit Union on Carlisle Road in Frankford Township, Cumberland County earlier today.

The robbery occurred around 10:30 a.m., a State Police spokesperson said.

The suspect, described as a white male wearing silver shorts, black shoes, and a white shirt fled the scene on foot, police said. The suspect, who was no longer wearing his shirt when last seen, has tattoos and scars on his arms, according to police.

"We are asking residence around Potato Road and Frytown Road to shelter in place and lock their doors," Trooper Megan Ammerman told FOX43.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately, Ammerman said.