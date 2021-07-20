Police are investigating bank robbery in Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday in Hanover.
It occurred at about 1:08 p.m. at a BB&T Bank on 1345 Baltimore St., according to Penn Township Police.
Police say a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene on foot, according to police.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 5-10 to 6 feet tall, wearing glasses and a face mask. He was dressed in a black jacket, black pants, white shoes, and a New York Mets baseball cap, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Nate Behrendt at (717) 637-8751.