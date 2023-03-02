Police: Work trailer stolen from construction site near Carlisle

A trailer belonging to Mainline Excavating Inc. was taken from a work site off Country Club Road in Middlesex Township sometime between Feb. 24-27, police say.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are trying to determine who stole a work trailer from a construction site in Middlesex Township.

The alleged theft occurred sometime between 3 p.m. on February 24 and 6 a.m. on February 27 at a work site off Country Club Road, according to Middlesex Township Police.

The excavating company reported that a black Carry On enclosed trailer with "Mainline Excavating Inc." decals had been stolen from the work site, along with tools and testing equipment that had been stored inside.

The suspects also caused damage to some of the excavating equipment on site, the company told police.

The stolen trailer is similar to the one pictured, except that it is only about a 5 by 8 foot trailer with a single axle, police said.