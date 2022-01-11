x
Crime

Motorsports Cycle Shop robbed; suspects could be responsible for string of other burglaries

The suspects arrived at Motorsports Cycle Shop in a dark gray SUV, possibly a Hyundai Palisade.
Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

HANOVER, Pa. — Three suspects used crowbars to break into and burglarize several buildings at Motorsports Cycle Shop in Hanover, police in York County said Tuesday.

The incident occurred between 3:22 and 3:55 a.m. on Oct. 14.

The West Manheim Township Police Department believes the individuals may be responsible for several other thefts at construction sites throughout Hanover.

The suspects were caught on tape wearing hoods and masks. They can be seen in the photo above and here:

Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers
Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

The trio arrived in a dark gray SUV, possibly a Hyundai Palisade.

One of the suspects dropped a Glock pistol magazine containing ten hollow point bullets at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer Swartz at 717-632-7059, extension 106, or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

