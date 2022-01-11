Motorsports Cycle Shop robbed; suspects could be responsible for string of other burglaries

The suspects arrived at Motorsports Cycle Shop in a dark gray SUV, possibly a Hyundai Palisade.

HANOVER, Pa. — Three suspects used crowbars to break into and burglarize several buildings at Motorsports Cycle Shop in Hanover, police in York County said Tuesday.

The incident occurred between 3:22 and 3:55 a.m. on Oct. 14.

The West Manheim Township Police Department believes the individuals may be responsible for several other thefts at construction sites throughout Hanover.

The suspects were caught on tape wearing hoods and masks. They can be seen in the photo above and here:

The trio arrived in a dark gray SUV, possibly a Hyundai Palisade.

One of the suspects dropped a Glock pistol magazine containing ten hollow point bullets at the scene.