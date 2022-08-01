Cumberland Township Police investigating thefts at two construction sites

Several expensive tools, including generators and demolition saws, were taken from the sites.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland Township Police Department is investigating two thefts that occurred at separate home construction sites in Adam's County.

The thefts occurred near the intersection of Hers Ridge Road and Old Mill Road. Police believe the thefts happened between 6 p.m. on July 27 and 7 a.m. on July 28.

It's unclear at this time if this was the work of one or more suspects.

Police noted forced entry into one box truck, two box trailers, and two metal storage containers. The suspect(s) gained entry by cutting or grinding through the locks.

Several expensive tools, including generators, air compressors, demolition saws, gas-powered compactors, and hand tools- corded and cordless- were stolen.

Authorities say that some of the tools should be marked with the initials 'DNG,' 'BB,' the company name 'Burkentine.' or 'MacMor.' However, many of the tools are unmarked.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact The Cumberland Township Police Department at (717) 334-6485 extension 4300. Anonomous tips can also be left via the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.