York man sentenced up to 5 years in prison, ordered to pay $80k in restitution for power tool thefts

Quentin Burgees, 23, from York, pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to seven dockets regarding a series of power tool thefts across Lancaster County in 2020.

YORK, Pa. — A York County man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a string of thefts at various construction sites, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

He pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Nine felony counts of unlawful taking.

Six felony counts of conspiracy to receive stolen property.

One misdemeanor count of theft from a motor vehicle.

One misdemeanor count of unlawful taking.

Two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.

Four summary counts of simple trespassing.

Burgees was sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison and ordered to pay $83,467.66 in restitution by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad.

He was charged alongside two co-defendants for their involvement in a multijurisdictional tool theft and resale operation that ran from April to December of 2020.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, Burgess conspired to find unmonitored construction sites, storage trailers and work trucks to steal brand-name tools such as batteries, caulking guns, grinders, bandsaws and rotary drills.

The tools would then be cleaned, stored in a rented shed and sold online.

According to court documents, the thefts took place at locations in Mountville, Pequea Township, Mount Joy, East Drumore Township, Manheim Township, Manor Township and West Lampeter Township.