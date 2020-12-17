x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Local News

Cash 5 ticket worth $250,000 sold at Perry County convenience store

The ticket matched all five balls drawn (06-09-10-29-34) Wednesday night. It was sold at the Quick-Mart on Main St. in New Bloomfield, the Lottery said.
lottery

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot-winning ticket worth $250,000 for Wednesday's drawing was sold at a Perry County convenience store, the Lottery said Thursday.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn (06-09-10-29-34) to claim the $250,000 prize, less withholding. It was sold at the Quick-Mart on 225 W. Main St. in New Bloomfield, the Lottery said.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 19,900 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Related Articles