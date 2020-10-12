Cash 5 winning lottery ticket sold in York County; winner will split $778,637 jackpot with winning ticket sold in Bucks County

The holder of the winning ticket sold at a Dillsburg GIANT store earns $389,318.50, less withholding, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Cash 5 ticket for Wednesday night's drawing sold in York County will split a $778,637 jackpot with a winning ticket sold in Bucks County, the Lottery announced Thursday.

Each ticket correctly matched the five winning numbers of 09-14-27-37-43 to claim half of the jackpot, or $389,318.50, less withholding, the Lottery said.

The York County winner was sold at a GIANT Food Store on Route 15 in Dillsburg, the Lottery said. The other ticket was sold in Southampton, Bucks County.

Both retailers will receive $500 bonuses for selling the winning tickets, according to the Lottery.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.