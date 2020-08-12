Pennsylvania Match 6 Lottery ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Lancaster County

The winning ticket for Monday night's drawing was sold at American Legion Post 329 in Elizabethtown, the Lottery said Tuesday.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.4 million was sold in Lancaster County, the Lottery said Tuesday.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers (04-19-24-27-37-47) in Monday night's drawing. It was sold at American Legion Post 329 on 240 N. Hanover Street in Elizabethtown, the Lottery said.

Post 329 earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.