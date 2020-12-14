Cash 5 Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at Cumberland County store

The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn (11-14-20-25-30) on Saturday night, the Pennsylvania Lottery said today.

ENOLA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot-winning ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Cumberland County, the Lottery announced.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Saturday night (11-14-20-25-30) to win the $200,000 prize, less withholding.

Smoker's Express, located on the 400 block of Enola St., earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.