ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner says a 19-year-old woman died on Saturday from injuries related to a crash Friday evening in Adams County.

Officials say Courtney Groft, 19, was driving on East Berlin Road in Reading Township just before 5:30 p.m. when she lost control of her car and crashed into a telephone pole.