Gettysburg High School student injured after being struck by school bus

The student was struck around 7:15 a.m. near the school building on Old Harrisburg Road, according to the school district.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a Gettysburg High School student and a school bus that occurred Friday morning near the high school building on the 900 block of Old Harrisburg Road.

The student that was struck was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment, according to a Gettysburg Area School District statement.

The incident occurred around 7:14 a.m., according to the school district. The school bus was carrying four Gettysburg Middle School students.

School officials, law enforcement, emergency responders, and representatives from E&B Transportation responded immediately to the scene, the school district said.

The families of the student who was struck and those that were riding the bus were immediately contacted, according to the school district.

The incident is under investigation. Troopers were still on the scene hours after the incident. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

"Our immediate focus is on the well-being of the injured student and their family," the school district said.